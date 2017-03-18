Health minister says Fanta, Sprite safe to drink—though UK destroyed them

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole has warned Nigerian to not use Fanta and Sprite along with any drugs, though the two drinks are safe for consumption in Nigeria.

The drinks contain benzoic acid sunset yellow used mainly as preservatives and medications. But they are said to cause urticaria, rhinitis, allergies, hyperactivity, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting in some people.

The minister’s warning came following a counter-appeal NAFDAC and th Nigeria Bottling Company, makers of the drinks, filed Thursday against a high court ruling ordering them to print a caveat that the drinks are not compatible with vitamin C.

A businessman filed the original suit agains the NBC when he ate,pted to export the drinks to the U.K where authorities destroyed because they are poisonous.

But the bottler has said the drink can be taken with Vitamin C and it’s in no way poisonous.

The minister met with NAFDAC, ministry’s officials, and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria to address the court’s concern on Friday .