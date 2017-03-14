Herdsmen killed farmer in Abia

Herdsmen have unleashed a tale of terror on the people of Umuobasikwu, Ozuitem community, in the Bende local government area of Abia state, killing a farmer.

The clash, National Daily gathered, led to the damage of large expanse of farmland and crops said to be worth several millions of naira in the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Leye Oyebade, while confirming the attack explained that the clash took place late Sunday evening.

He said in Umuahia that mobile policemen have been deployed to the community to secure lives and properties. He appealed to both parties to sheath the sword.

National Daily further learnt that in a desperate bid to resolve the brouhaha, a peace committee comprising representatives of the herdsmen, Hausa and Fulani community, the local community, the state government, security agencies and other stakeholders has been set up to look at the immediate cause of the clash with a view to having a lasting peace.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Methi- Allah in Umuahia, Alhaji Hassan Buba, appealed to both herdsmen and the residents to allow peace to reign in the entire communities.

National Daily recalls that the issue of clashes between herdsmen and locals have been a recurring decimal in the region leading to the death of so many people.

Also, at the weekend, seven people were killed in a renewed attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Mkgovur village, Buruku local government of Benue state.