Horrific ankle injury ends Vidal’s season

Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal will be out for the rest of the season after the ankle injury he sustained in the team’s 0-6 mauling of Alaves on Saturday. The wing-back was roughly challenged by Theo Hernandez in the 87th minute during which his ankle was broken.

Pictures showed that Vidal’s ankle had twisted into a sickening position and he was stretchered off and rushed to hospital in Vitoria for treatment.

Barcelona confirmed late on Saturday night that Vidal had dislocated his ankle and is expected to be out recovering for five months – meaning he won’t return until 2017-18.

“We knew from the outset that he really hurt himself,” coach Luis Enrique said after the game. “It’s a shame for the player, the team and for Barca.

“Hopefully he will recover well, that I am sure he will. It is something serious but we have to wait for the analysis of the doctors.

“Aleix’s exit troubled us. It is not nice to see a serious injury to a footballer, but he is in very good hands.”

The 27-year-old has scored twice this season but is now set to miss the rest of it.