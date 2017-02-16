House of Reps member, Bello Sani, is dead

A member of the House of Representatives, Sani Bello, representing Mashi/Dvisi Federal Constituency, Katsina State, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead. Bello died in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 51.

Abubakar Adamu, an aide to the late House of Representatives member, was gathered to have disclosed that his late boss has been suffering from an unnamed illness for many months before he finally died yesterday.

Adamu had said Bello’s illness became exacerbated few weeks ago, leading to his urgent medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Kaduna, before he thereafter, died on Wednesday morning.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Yakubu Dogara, was said to have confirmed the death of the lawmaker in a statement in which he also mourned the late lawmaker.

“Our late colleague was humane, principled and a cosmopolitan who interacted freely with all members.

“Our heartfelt condolences goes to his immediate family, government and people of Katsina State and his colleagues and the government and people of Nigeria.

“We pray God to give all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Dogara had said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan.

Sani has become the second lawmaker in the House of Representatives to die in office in the contemporary dispensation of the Eight Assembly.

Adewale Oluwatayo, representing Ifako-Ijaiye federal constituency, Lagos State, on the platform of APC, died in Abuja a few months back. The bye election into the Ifako-Ijaiye federal constituency slot in the National Assembly was conducted last December by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and was won by APC.