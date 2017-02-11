How Fidelity, Access Bank, others aided corruption Nigeria

By Odunewu Segun

There are indications that some Banks in Nigeria may have helped fuel corruption in Nigeria by accepting millions of dollars in deposits from dubious Nigerian politicians, National Daily investigation has revealed.

Investigation based on analysis of court documents from litigation involving corrupt government officials and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) revealed that some banks in the country played major role in helping these officials laundered the stolen fund.

For instance, in the $153,310,000 allegedly stolen by former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke was said to have been allegedly facilitated by the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke, according to Mr. Awolusi, a star witness for the EFCC instructed Mr. Okonkwo to ensure that the money was “neither credited into any known account nor captured in any transaction platforms” of Fidelity Bank. Of which the bank CEO obliged.

Mr. Awolusi said in a desperate bid to conceal the source of the money, Mr. Okonkwo, upon receiving it, instructed the Country Head of Fidelity Bank, Martin Izuogbe, to take $113,310,000 cash out of the money to the Executive Director, Commercial and Institutional Bank, Sterling Bank Plc, Lanre Adesanya, to keep.

The sum of $5 million was kept with the Managing Director Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, while the balance of $40 million was taken in cash to the Executive Director, Public Sector Accountant, First Bank, Dauda Lawal to keep.

MTN’s N8bn which frozen by Justice Abdulaziz Anka of a Federal High Court in Lagos following a suit filed by an Abuja based lawyer, Barrister John Opeyemi, on behalf of Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), and an asset recovery agent of the federal government, Algaita Group Nigeria Limited also implicated two banks.

In an affidavit sworn to by the Managing Director of Algaita Group Limited, Abdullahi Mohammed Maiturare, also a former operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claimed that his company has credible information at its disposal which reveals that funds which are strongly believed to be Federal Government of Nigeria’s funds stolen, diverted and laundered are hidden in some coded accounts in the two banks Ecobank and Skye bank.

He further maintained that credible information at his disposal, from reliable sources, indicates that there is an account maintained at Ecobank Nigeria Limited in the name of MTN Nigeria Communications operating account number 0012005379 that has a credit balance of N8 billion.

Maiturare also alleged that “from the totality of the credible information at our disposal, the applicants reasonably believe and satisfied that the funds in the possession of the two banks are unclaimed properties or proceeds of unlawful activity of stealing, diversion and money laundering of some public officials and their cronies in the private sector.

Meanwhile, both banks and the telecom giant have come out to deny any allegations of money laundering, asserting that the controversial account was legally opened.

One significant revelation from Allison-Madueke $153m saga, just like the rest of the other cases, is that it is not enough to crucify only the public officer who may be the target person in situations of graft. The judgment made it evident that such high profile looting often always involves a syndicate arrangement.

It is a further affirmation that stealing of public money of that magnitude is possible only with the active connivance of like-minded thieves in strategic institutions, in this case, the banks. The description of how the money moved is a classic example of the devious capabilities of the minds of those the rest of us regard as notable Nigerians.

The new Money Laundering Prohibition bill 2016 provides for the repeal of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011, as amended in 2012, to make comprehensive provisions to prohibit the laundering of criminal activities, expand the scope of money laundering offences, provide protection for employees of various institutions, bodies and professions, who may discover money laundering, enhance customer due diligence, provide appropriate penalties and expand the scope of supervisory bodies, while recognizing the role of certain self-regulatory organisations to address challenges in implementation of a comprehensive anti-money regime.