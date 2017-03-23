How Lagos CP stopped panic at US Embassy

The Walter Carrington area of Lagos was in disarray today as staff of the United States of America Embassy got anxious when a bag was discovered inside a car outside the embassy on Thursday .

Visitors to the embassy, staff and passersby ran for their lives as the bag was said to have contained explosives.

The intervention of the Anti-Bomb Unit of the Lagos State Police Command and mobile policemen drafted to the area calmed the tensed situation.

National Daily gathered that the bag was discovered by one of the security guards attached to the embassy.

The unfortunate incident caused huge pandemonium at the Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, as drivers made quick U-turn when they heard of the development.

Soon after the news went viral, policemen cordoned off the entire area while detectives from the anti-bomb unit went in to ascertain the nature of the IED only to discovered that it was a bag containing medical equipment and medicine.

However, Lagos State Commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni dismissed the insinuation that the abandoned bag contained explosives.

He said there was no bomb planted at the American Embassy in the state but disclosed that the suspected bag kept in one of the vehicles at the Consular General office, Victoria Island, only contained medical equipment.

“We got a call this morning about 7:40am concerning the strange bag. I immediately dispatched the anti-bomb team, marine police and anti-terrorist personnel to the scene.

“The anti-bomb team professionally removed the bag from the vehicle. After scanning the bag, they discovered that all items inside were medical tools.

“We are, however, investigating the reason why the bag was left there and who is the owner. We don’t want to leave anything to chance.

“We want to also allay the fear of people in Lagos and the diplomatic community that there is no cause for alarm. There is no bomb planted at the America Embassy in Lagos.

“The police in Lagos assures foreigners and citizens of their safety. We are ever ready to live up to our constitutional responsibilities.

“Since the bag was removed from the embassy, normal activities have resumed,” Owoseni said.

Owoseni, therefore displayed the content of the bag before newsmen to remove doubts and suspension. National Daily gathered that it contained bandages, scissors, plaster among others. The bag with the contents was taken to the anti-bomb office for further investigation.

Nobody has neither claimed ownership of the bag.