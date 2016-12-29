How military overran terrorists at Sambisa Forest – Military

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen Leo Irabor, on Wednesday at the Headquarters Theatre Command, gave graphic details of how the military captured Camp Kairo, the operational headquarters of Boko Haram insurgents signifying the end of reign of terrorists at the Sambisa Forest.

Explaining how the camp fell, Gen Irabor noted that the capture of Camp Zairo was carried out on 22 Dec, 2016 about 0800hrs, with simultaneous ground advance and Ariel bombardment by the airforce component.

He reiterated that CAMP ZAIRO which was the main Boko Haram Terrorists enclave suspected to be holding high value persons in Sambisa Forest was captured through the combined efforts of the Air Component and Artillery before the final assault by the troops.

He said the troops made contact with the insurgents before successfully clearing the camp after some resistance from the insurgents.

National Daily gathered that when the terrorists sighted the troops and having been suppressed and overpowered in the fire fight, most of the terrorist fighters fled in all direction before the troops subsequently carried out search for any abductees and equipment.

According to him, “Our troops also raided and destroyed other camps and hideouts around Camp Zairo. At the camp, our troops destroyed several Boko Haram Terrorist logistics, dismantled the official their official flag at Camp Zairo which signified the capture of the insurgents’ Headquarters.

Gen Irabor further revealed that the recovered flag would be officially presented to him by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Div which would be later conveyed to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tutkur Buratai for further action to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Mohammadu Buhari.

Describing Camp Zairo in Sambisa Forest as the strongest stronghold of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) deep inside Sambisa Forest, Gen Irabor pointed out that during the assault, the Air operations indicated that ISR coverage pointed to the fact that the insurgents were in disarray.

Giving further explanations of other fighting Patrols by the troops said on 20 December, 2016, about 1730hrs, the troops deployed at MIYANTI conducted patrol along road MIYANTI-BANKI Junction were they killed a terrorist at one of their crossing points and wounded another.

During the swift operation, the troops recovered three bicycles, a basket of kola nuts, two cartoons of Omo detergent, 92 sachets of cowbell milk, seven measuring cups of sugar, 15 bars of duck soap, 10 packets of matches and eight packets of Diclofenac tablet.

It was also learnt that on the 22 December, 2016 about 0843hrs, working in conjunction with vigilantes conducted fighting patrol along road KATARKO – GONIRI -BULTURAM KURA – BULTURAM KWANA – MELERI – NGAMMA and YURAMTI village and apprehended 15 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists comprising five men and 10 family members in YURAMTI village.

It was further learnt that the suspects were relocating from ZINDIYA and BUK villages in DAMBOA LGA of Borno State to GONIRI town.

The theatre commander added that they also exploited Ambush Operation as a tool that successfully led to the routing of the terrorists. According to him, “We conducted ambush operations and between 19 and 21 December, 2016, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force embarked ambush operations at suspected terrorists crossing point in MADA general area where they laid in wait for two days.

“During the process, a suspected member Ali Bulama (53 years) was arrested in MOMADU BUKUMIRI village around MAINOK general area in KONDUGA LGA of Borno State. The suspect has been undergoing interrogation.

Alos on Christmas day, the troops deployed in POTISKUM arrested a suspected Boko Haram member Musa Abdullahi at FIKA and on 26 December 2016, following a tip-off, arrested two members of the sects who had sneaked into Maiduguri. In addition, their accomplice has also been arrested and undergoing interrogation.

“On the 26 December 2016, two suicide bombers was sighted by some civilians within Kasuwan Shanu in MAIDUGURI trying to infiltrate the cattle market but when confronted, one of the suicide bomber was said to have attempted to run into the crowd to detonate the suicide vest strapped on her.

Unfortunately, the vest was said to have detonated partially killing her while the other attempted to run but was killed before detonating the suicide vest her.

The Theatre Command, Maj Gen LEO Irabor, however, warmed members of the public to be vigilant considering that splinter units of Boko Haram terrorist are currently in disarray and would want to hibernate in and around their homes.

He admonished them to report suspected members hibernating in their dwelling areas for arrest and prosecution.