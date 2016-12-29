How police arrest a suspect before blowing off Third Mainland Bridge

By OKOSUN DENNIS

An evil-minded suspect has been arrested by the police for attempting to bomb the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The suspect identified Abiodun Amos, aka Senti, was said to have been arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Team, led by ACP Abba Kyari, in Majidun, Ikorodu area of the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Don Awunah said the suspect, Abiodun Amos, aka Senti, was a bomb expert. He was said to have participated in several robbery attacks and kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun states.

National Daily learnt that two Ak-47 rifles were recovered from a bag found on him, which also had dynamite and detonators the suspect wanted to use to perfect the heinous crime to blow up the longest bridge in West Africa.

The 11.8km long Third Mainland Bridge has very high vehicular traffic on weekdays and was the longest bridge in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge located in Cairo, Egypt was completed.

It was revealed that Amos’ arrest was initiated by the intelligence reports said to have been made available to the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to President Mohammedu Buhari, who immediately ordered the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to go after the criminals.

It was learnt that the suspect is a high commander of militants operating in Lagos and Ogun areas terrorising residents and engaging in wanton kidnapping of citizens.

National Daily further gathered that on getting reports of plans to blow off the bridge, the intelligence unit swung into action combing the creeks especially the Majidun area before arresting the suspect.

The suspect had planned to bomb the bridge toward the end of November 2016 but was apprehended before the date the evil plan was to be hatched.

Amos, who had confessed to the crime, hails from Arugbo in Ese Odo Local Government of Ondo state. In his confession, said their activities were frustrated by the military against pipeline vandals adding that they wanted to bomb the bridge because the government failed to grant them amnesty, protection of pipeline claiming the blowing off of the bridge would have drew the attention of the government to grant them amnesty.

He added that the plan to hit the bridge was orchestrated by their ringleader identified as General Ossy.