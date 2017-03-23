Husband narrates how wife poured hot on his penis

It was a tale of bitter pill as a middle-aged school teacher in Ibadan, narrated how his wife, Kafayat, poured boiling water on his manhood in Ibadan.

Adeyinka Adelakun, who appeared at Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi on Thursday said the hot water seriously affected his manhood.

National Daily gathered that due to the abuses the victim suffers from the wife, he had approached the Ibadan court seeking for the dissolution of his three-year-old marriage.

Besides seeking for divorce, he pleaded the court to grant him custody of their two-year–old child so that he could effectively take care of the child.

The plaintiff reiterated that Kafayat has the knack for fighting and threatening him at the slightest opportunity of any domestic disharmony.

He explained further that “On February 27, 2016, she started her trouble as usual and I decided to call her mother on phone to caution her, but Kafayat brought a kettle of hot water from the kitchen and poured it on my genitals and chest.

“The pain was too much that I was rushed to the hospital due to the severe injuries I sustained and I stayed in the hospital for months.

“Even I cannot use my injured manhood for any sexual act till now because it has not healed and I decided to quit the marriage to avoid untimely death.

“I’m afraid of living with a woman that wanted to finish my manhood because she may do more harm if allow her in my life again.”

Substantiating his claim, Adelakun presented pictures of his injured genitals as exhibits to the court and they were admitted as exhibit.

The wife, Kafayat, admitted that she actually poured hot water on her husband but was done in error.

“It was not intentional. I mistakenly poured on him when he wanted to beat me, pleading that she was still in love with the husband all odds.

The presiding President, Chief Mukaila Balogun, and two assessors, Aare Samotu and Ganiyu Alao, in their unanimous decision, dissolved the marriage.

The president explained that all love was lost between the couples and they should go their separate ways to avoid future calamity.

The custody of the child was granted the mother and the plaintiff was ordered to be paying N4,000 monthly to the girl. In addition, he was to pay her N12, 000 and N5, 000 to the defendant to rent a new apartment and to pack her belongings respectively,“ the court ruled