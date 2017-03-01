I hate what Boko Haram was doing – female suicide bomber

A teenager suicide bomber, Amina Yusuf, on Wednesday disclosed that she refused to detonate bomb planted on her body during a failed suicide mission because she has never liked Boko Haram ideology.

The 17-year-old narrated in Maiduguri how she was abducted five years ago, alongside her parents, in Madagali in Adamawa, after a terror attack on her village.

“I was abducted alongside my parents in Madagali in Adamawa after the terrorists attacked our village. We were taken to a camp in the bush where we were forcefully indoctrinated by the group,” she narrated.

Amina explained that her parents were killed after they had refused to be indoctrinated . “My parents were executed because they did not join Boko Haram. I was married off to a Boko

Haram militant with whom I lived in the camp.

“One day I was asked to wear the bombs, after which, I was brought to Maiduguri with an instruction that I detonate the bomb where there is large crowd of people.”

National Daily learnt that she refused to detonate the explosive because she did not want to die. Moreover, she did not like what the terrorists were doing.

“They said I should press the button but I refused and allowed security men to capture me alive. My four siblings are still with the terrorists in the camp,” she added.

Maj Gen. Lucky Irabor, Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, who briefed newsmen, said 7898 were arrested including eight foreigners.

While parading the girl,he also presented two unindentified girls in Maiduguri.