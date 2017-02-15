I helped to lock a shop, didn’t steal N400,000 – Accused

By OKOSUN DENNIS

A 50-year-old Linus Igwe, was on Wednesday dragged before an Enugu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a shop and stole N400, 000 belonging to the shop owner, Chinwe Obi.

Rather than admit that he stole the money, Igwe denied but said, he only played a good Samaritan by helping the owner to close the shop after he met it opened.

Though he pleaded not guilty to the two count charges, he told the court that he met the shop open and decided to lock it up for the owner claiming he did not steal the money as alleged.

The Prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Ajogwu, said that the matter was reported to the Central Police Station, Enugu on July 20, 2016, noting that the offence contravened the Criminal Code Cap 30 vol II Law of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

Giving evidence, the owner of the shop, Chinwe Obi disagreed with the accused claiming that she locked the shop the previous evening before she left for home.

“I am very sure I locked up my shop because I left the previous day with my bunch of keys. How could I have left my shop open and left for my house without my bunch of keys?”

The Magistrate, Mr Emma Nwaro, said the court would give the case accelerated hearing because it was an old matter.

He later adjourned the matter till March 6, for continuation of hearing