I lied about being a virgin – Gifty

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed that she lied about being a virgin while in the competition.

She also revealed that all are activities in the house was all a game plan, adding that she has never been married.

According to her, “saying I was a virgin was also part of the game plan. I am not a virgin. I have had ex boyfriends so definitely, I am not a virgin.”

“While in the house, some parts of me like the romance, kissing and accents were fake. It was part of my game plan before I entered the house.

Also, while speaking on her rumoured marriage, she said, “I have never been married before. I would love to get married in the future though but I have never been married.

“As for the boyfriend, he is an actor and that photo was from a movie, He played as my husband and I played as a foreigner.

“There is no relationship between us. I even called him and shouted at him. I asked him why he would post such a thing.”

Gifty was the last Big Brother Naija housemate to be evicted from the show.