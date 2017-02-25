I represent America, not the globe, Trump roars

U.S President Donald Trump has said his aim was to serve the U.S. and not the rest of the world, doubling down on his “America First’’ message in remarks to a conservative conference.

“This is the U.S of America I’m representing; I’m not representing the globe.

“I’m representing your country,” Trump tells the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

Trump vowed to toss out multilateral trade deals, bolster U.S industry and increase military spending as he remakes the Republican Party in his image with a focus on the “American worker.”

Trump stresses a common allegiance of all Americans to their country, pointing to the “same red blood of great patriots’’ flowing through the veins of all citizens.