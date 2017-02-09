I will rather die than support Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, has said he would “die a million times” than support President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The former minister has said it countless times that he would rather die one million times than be part of Buhari’s government”, Fani-Kayode stated in a statement by his media aide, Jude Ndukwe.

It was a reaction to claim by the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, that Fani-Kayode called former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in whose government he served, an ingrate.

“Chief Fani-Kayode has never said that Obasanjo is an ingrate. We do not respond or join issues with faceless groups”, the statement read.

The group had accused the former minister of insulting Obasanjo for not supporting Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 presidential ambition.

The ex-agitators in their statement, signed by one Israel Akpodoro, said Fani-Kayode’s attack was a subtle way of getting an appointment in Buhari’s cabinet.

The group said he had done similar thing to Obasanjo before the latter appointed him.