IGP deploys 350 officers to Kaduna-Abuja highway

Following the opening of Kaduna International Airport, the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has approved the deployment of 350 armed personnel along Kaduna- Abuja Highway to provide security.

The Commissioner of Police in Niger, Mr Muazu Zubairu, disclosed this on Friday in a media parley with journalists in Minna.

National Daily gathered that the move becomes necessary to protect lives and property of road users and residents.

Zubairu reiterated that a comprehensive operational order was given to the commissioners of Police in Abuja, Kaduna and Niger commands, on securing motorists along the way.

It was further learnt that officers deployed are well equipped to tackle any form of security threat from kidnapping, armed robbery and other organised crimes along the highway.

“We are even ready to confront cattle rustling, kidnapping and activities of armed bandits especially in the North Central region,” he emphasised.

According to the commissioner, the IGP has mandated policemen to flush out criminals in the country while adequate manpower are being sort to ensure prompt prosecution.

“It is the civic responsibility of all citizens to provide adequate information to security agencies to track down and curtail all forms of criminal activities,” he said.