INEC Director faces prosecution for N16m election scam

By OKOSUN DENNIS

A director of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State, and former Electoral Officer in Rivers State, Gogo Anderson Waribo, is to face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), prosecution for allegedly collecting N16m to influence election result during the 2015 general election.

National Daily gathered that the money was part of the infamous N23 billion Diezani Allison Madueke was said to be 2015 general election bribery funds.

National Daily learnt that Waribo was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency following intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira.

Although, he has consistently denied involvement in the fraud, EFCC’s investigation revealed that the INEC deputy director’s name is on the list of beneficiaries of the money.

He allegedly received the sum of N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015. Out of the money, Waribo allegedly gave N5 million from the N16 million to Peter Popnen, an ex- INEC official, National Daily further learnt.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head Media and Publicity of the agency, said the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.