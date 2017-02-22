International body accredits Maryam Abacha University

An international accreditation body, Accreditation Service for International Colleges and Universities (ASIK UK) has approved the academic programmes of Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Niger State.

The accreditation has gained for the university a major leap in its quest towards entrenching solid education across the West African sub-region.

By the accreditation, MAAUN has attained the highest standard for accreditation by the European renowned accreditation body, ASIC UK, which is an approved accreditation body by the British government and can be found on Wiki “List of recognised higher education accreditation organisations worldwide.”

A statement by the proprietor of the university, Dr. Adamu Gwarzo, noted that ASIC was one of the 12 recognised accreditation bodies by the British government recognised by the Home Office, UK, a ministerial department of the British government which is an approved accrediting body for the purposes of compliance by the UK Border Agency (UKBA), and doubles as a member of the UK National Academic Recognition Information Centre (NARIC) and Quality Standards Group, which is also a member of the British Quality Foundation (BQF), an affiliated accreditation body by the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA Europe).

The statement noted that ENQA Europe, a member of international accrediting bodies was listed in the international directory by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the USA and is a member of the CHEA International Quality Group (CIQG) as well as being a member of the UN – United Nations Academic impact.

Gwarzo noted that with the latest accreditation, MAAUN had become one of the renowned world accredited universities across the globe, adding that with such accreditation, it can compete favourably with any university across the globe.