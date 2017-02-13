IPOB threatens retaliation over Soldiers’ killing of its members

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged some soldiers killed five, and injured 20 others of its members on Sunday. The separatist group claimed the soldiers invaded a meeting they held at Okwe Primary School, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, and killed the affected members.

Emmanuel Powerful, spokesman for the group, alleged the soldiers were tipped off of their meeting by some “Hausa-Fulani people”.

“This is another senseless massacre of our members. Does it mean that we do not have freedom to meet and interact with our members? Will the military say we were demonstrating? Did anybody complain that the IPOB members having the meeting were disturbing the peace of the public?”, Powerful quizzed.

He continued: “We will never accept that. We must know who the Hausa-Fulani people that gave the information to their military brothers are and who they are working for and what is their motive for giving such information.

“It is time they pay with their own blood, we have warned that nobody should provoke us to carry arms but it seems the time is ripe for that now . We must defend ourselves.”

However, the police denied the group’s claim, saying an altercation had ensued between soldiers and the group’s members, who attempted to snatch the latter’s guns.

Andrew Aniamaka, spokesman for Delta police command, said so.