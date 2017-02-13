Isheri Kidnap: Estate Secretary regains freedom

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The Secretary of Isheri North estate, Government Reservation Area, Lagos, Mr Dayo Adekoya, who was kidnapped last Thursday by suspected gunmen has regained his freedom.

National Daily gathered that the victim was released in the early hours of Monday and was dropped close to the canal about 3am.

It could not immediately be ascertained if ransom was paid by the family or the estate before he was set free.

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations, DSP Dolapo Badmus, said she was in a meeting when National Daily called. She requested a text be sent but refused to acknowledge it as at press time.