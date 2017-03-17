Keyamo hacked

Lagos lawyer Festus Keyamo’s email-address has been hacked by an unidentified cyber criminal posing like a lawyer.

The mail-jacking happened on Friday .

The National Daily learned the fraudster was staking $7 million transfer for a namesake who died years back willing the sum to Keyamo.

The amount, the scammer said was, can’t for constructing refineries in Warri and Port Harcourt.

The bank name the scammer was proposing was the UBA.

The rights lawyer was unable to speak with the National Daily when the newspaper asked for his reaction by phone.