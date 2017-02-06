Kogi set for maiden ‘Alice Alaba’ cadets handball championship

By Esther Egbe

41 teams from eighteen secondary schools in Kogi State will converge for the maiden edition of the Alice Alaba Cadets Handball Championship slated to hold from February 9 to 11 in the ancient city of Kabba.

National Daily gathered thathe three-day handball tournament to be competed for among male and female players, with eleven schools to feature in the U12 category and nine in U15s will take place at the Saint Barnabas Secondary School.

On his intention to sponsor the championship, Emmanuel Olubiyo, who is an ex-international said he is providing the platform to discover young talents and encourage them to achieve their dreams through the sport.

“God has given us ample glory through Handball in Kwara State and I’m doing this in order to discover talents,” said Olubiyo who hails from Kogi State.

“There so many people appealing for us to return home and encourage the young talents through the sport alongside their education.

“Kogi has done well in the underage and this is why we want to bring the programme to the state with aim of looking at the grassroots. We want to see the potentials in Kogi and how we could to develop them through handball.

On the tagging of ‘Alice Alaba’ tourney, Olubiyo said: “Mrs Alaba is our late mother who encouraged me why doing sports – she gave me all the supports to succeed in Handball. This is why I’m immortalizing her by naming the championship after her.”

Also speaking, the event coordinator Mrs Funke Kanjuni, said that all is set for the successful launch and organization of the championship.

“We have the approval of the ministry of sports, 18 schools are already registered with 41 teams to compete in various categories. We will provide healthy competition to showcase the best of handball at the grassroot.”

The participating schools are St.Peter College, Idah; Holy Rosary College, Idah, Ogah Memorial College, Idah; Islamiyya Model Secondary School, Idah; Lords Comprehensive Science Secondary School, Lokoja and Bright Star School, Idah.

Also registered are Muslim Community Secondary, School; Government Day Secondary School, Adankolo; Okaito/Usungwe Model College, Okehi and Glory Comprehensive College, Adavi, and Bassa Anglican Secondary School, Gboloko.

Others are Saint Augustine College Kabba, Saint Barnabas College Kabba, L.G. Comprehensive Secondary School Kabba, A.C.S.S. Isanlu, Oluyori Muslim Comprehensive High School, Isanlu; M.S.S Aiyetoro-Gbede and G.S.S Aiyetoro- Gbede and Glory Comprehensive Secondary School, Lokoja.

Aside trophies to be won by the winning teams, individual awards for the best goalkeeper, most valuable player, and highest goal scorer will be given to players who distinguish themselves in various categories.