Kogi state haven for displaced Boko Haram members – Bello

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has disclosed that majority of the Boko Haram members dislodged from the recent conquest of the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian Armed Forces have relocated to Kogi State.

“Just two nights ago and last night, members of the Armed Forces and the police arrested four high profile Boko Haram members with IEDs and all sort of weapons.

“Kogi state is a haven for the Boko Haram members that have been displaced from the northeast.

“However, they have chosen a wrong place to seek refuge,” the governor noted.

However, the federal government has dismissed as untrue Boko Haram’s claim of pocket of attacks. Ambassador Danjuma Sheni, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence, said this at the 7th National Security Summit in Abuja. He said the insurgents just wanted to feel relevant by their claim. He also said the insurgents would be battled with the aim of bringing the isolated attacks to an end.

“The isolated attacks we have been witnessing, particularly since the terrorists were dislodged from Sambisa forest is not unexpected, but will eventually be brought to an end,” Sheni said.

Also, at the event, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III said, “Truly, the problem is not lack of what to do or lack of papers, but the strength to implement what we have agreed to do.”

In his contribution, Rear Admiral Samule Alade, commandant of the National Defence College, NDC, said “having technically defeated Boko Haram, there is the need to as a matter of urgency, build upon the gains recorded”.