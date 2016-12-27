Kumuyi, Obasa charge Nigerians on good neighbouliness

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi has enjoined Nigerians to embrace peace and good neighborliness as the country approaches a new year.

He gave this charge at the December retreat with the theme: “Power for the present hour” held on Christmas Day at the Deeper Life Conference Centre on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kumuyi said: “God created all of us and wants things to be sufficient for everybody. If we look up to God and show compassion to our neighbours, we would have enough and our neighbours too would have those things that belong to them.

Kumuyi who admonished Nigerians to have hope and faith in God also gave the assurance that things would turn around for the better for individuals, families, states and the nation in the coming year. “God is blessing our nation and by the grace of God, as we are crossing over to next year, we are not going to carry over our problems. Better time has come,” he assured.

Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa who was also present at the retreat advised Nigerians to have love for one another irrespective of religious background because this is the only way the nation can move forward and achieve her goals.

He send Christians all over the country should go beyond religious differences, adding that the only way to win souls was to show love.

He said the state has set up the Employment Trust Fund, a new agency for those that are creative and innovative to access at a little interest. He also mentioned government’s plan to promote tourism, which would also create employment and generate revenue.