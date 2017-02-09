Lagos Assembly extols late colleague’s attributes

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have commiserated with the family of late lawmaker, Hon.Durosimi Obafemi who died on the 30th of January 2017.

Hon. Tunde Braimoh who informed his colleagues on the demise of the late lawmaker under Matter of Urgent Public Importance described him as faithful politician who believed in his political ideology.

He stated that Hon. Durosimi served as the Vice Chairman of the old Kosofe Local Government before he came to the Lagos State Hose of Assembly. According to him, he was the Chairman, Committee on Sports from 1999 to 2003.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Eshilokun Sanni while paying tribute to the lawmaker added that they both served in the Assembly from 1999 to 2003. He said that Hon. Durosimi was very helpful in his time as the Chairman of the Committee.

In her contribution, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho representing Mushin Constituency 1 said that the death of Hon. Durosimi has taught her that our reputation in life precedes us. She said that the late lawmaker was a sage, a friend and a team player.

The Majority Leader , Hon Sanai Agunbiade expressed that despite the fact that he did not meet the late lawmaker as a Member of the Lagos Assembly, he indeed had an encounter with him while he was the Chairman of Agboyi-ketu Local Government, and showed extreme humility .

The Speaker Rt. Hon Mudashiru, who also extolled the virtues of the late lawmaker advised his colleagues to be conscious of their health and take periodic medical checkup, directed the Clerk to write a condolence letter to the family of the deceased and make a full page advert in honour of the deceased.