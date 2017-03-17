Lagos Assembly, rancor free – Hon Ogunyemi

By Lanre Adesanya

The Chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi affirmed unflinching loyalty of lawmakers to the institution is tied to the peaceful ambience radiating the Assembly.

Ogunyemi spoke in reaction to spurious rumors making the rounds about alleged uneasy calm in the state Assembly.

In a statement signed by Ogunyemi but made available by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, he noted that the house remained unruffled by the false claim.

“Again for the umpteenth time, clarifications must be made of the unassailable and evident peace which undebatably obtains in our parliament, and the golden pride of the Nigerian Parliamentary System – the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Some persons, for reasons best known to them and their cohorts, have unsuccessfully tried to paint a ‘nunc dimitis’ picture of goings-on in the House.

“But it must quickly be affirmed that the peace we currently enjoy in the House is not that of the graveyard but a genuine and enduring one.

“This peace is being constantly nurtured, painstakingly pursued and ensured by the Chief Helmsman, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, with fervent and loyal support by over 95 percent of members.

“The less than 5 per cent others are abrasively and pretentiously tagging along,” he said.

According to him, the purported uneasy calm alluded to the House of Assembly in some quarters is a ruse which resides in the figment of the minority imagining same.

Ogunyemi said that so-called ‘uneasy calm’ was obviously a ‘storm in a teacup’ which would not thrive.

The lawmaker added: “Obasa and other leaders and members of the House know and cherish the virile foundation on which our Party and Governance in Lagos State is built.

“We will do nothing to truncate it. By God’s grace, our peace, as currently being witnessed will continue to be seamless.

“We will rather continue to strengthen and sustain same in the interest of our Leadership as epitomised by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the generality of our party members and the electorate for who we hold power in proxy.

“Lagos State House of Assembly is peaceful and progressing. To think that the House can be ‘engulfed’ in an ‘inferno’ is wicked and sadistic.”

He said that the rumoured rancor would remain an unrealisable task for its pursuers.