Lagos Assembly Speaker in land grabbing mess

A non-governmental organisation, Salvage for Development Initiative, has accused the Lagos State House of Assembly’s speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, of land grabbing.

The group, in a letter addressed to the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, said Obasa was guilty of using his power and position to take over the property of hapless Lagosians.

The group said Obasa was using the Ministry of Lands officials, the Permanent Secretary, Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro and the Executive Secretary, Kayode Ogunubi, as well as one Toyin Omotosho, an alleged tout in land grabbing to perpetrate his nefarious activities.

The letter, signed by the group’s General Secretary, Hammed Abdul-lateef Gafar, claimed that the speaker had taken over lands at the Oko-Oba Schemes I and II and is presently trying to take a land in Magodo GRA belonging to one Biola Ayoola, a widow who is based in the United States.

It said Obasa had showed interest in purchasing the said land valued at N30 million. The deed of agreement provided that he pays N15 million, take possession of the property and within 14 days of taking possession, he would pay the balance of the N15 million.

However, Hon Obasa backed out of the deal and used his office to coarse the Permanent Secretary, Bode Agoro and Executive Secretary, Kayode Ogunubi of the Ministry of Lands to get him a fake letter of allocation of the said plot of land in 2016 and had them backdated to 2012.

It was stated that last week he allegedly went to the property with the intent of starting construction works, before he was stopped by the landlords association of Adekunle Banjo Street, who told him that they knew the owner of the property.

They urged Ambode to convince Lagosians that his administration does not pay lip service to ensuring that residents are treated equally by calling Obasa to order.