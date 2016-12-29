Lagos Council poll: AD chairmanship aspirant declares intention

By Lanre Adesanya

Prior to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) disclosure of a particular date for the conduct of much envisaged local government election in Lagos State, one of the Alliance for Democracy aspirants set to bid for the candidature of the party, Mr Adeola Olusayero aspiring for the chairmanship position in Alimosho local government officially declares his intention.

Adeola who boast of popularity amongst Alimosho majority, also stated unequivocally that none of his would be contemporaries will be capable of pulling same weight with him in the coming poll.

According to him he had already asserted his strength right around him with respect to fighting corrupt tendencies at the grassroot level, and that his political progression will only change the political space for better and hopeful future.

“I have Alimosho people behind me, no contender can beat me to that, if the Party could upgrade my status through primary to be the chosen candidate then the coast will be clear as I am quite certain that none of my contemporaries can match my political sagacity.

“The lack, abject poverty ravaging the land, poor education standard, degrading status of welfare for market women and traders informs my declaration to aspire for the chairmanship position in Alimosho local government.

“I have an impeccable pedigree for fighting corruption headlong prior to now, so the people can be rest assured that I will deliver.

Adeola noted that there are areas you get to in Alimosho where you wonder if you are in Lagos state, stating that the much trumpeted feats of development is not feasible there, “I will expose all these shortcomings and influence powers that be to do the needful”.

Some others aspirants for the councillorship position also teamed up with Adeola’s declaration train, Mr. Mustapha Olanrewaju,Femi Ayodele for ward B and Femi Oladipupo for ward D