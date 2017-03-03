Lagos CP orders investigation of policemen for aiding cult leader’s escape from court

BY IFEOMA IKEM

The Commissioner of police, Lagos state Command, Mr Fatai Owoseni, has ordered the investigation of the re-arrested 29-year-old suspected leader of a cult group, Ibrahim Balogun, aka (Small Jpron), whose release was allegedly facilitated from prison by officers of the Lagos command.

Owoseni explained that the suspect has over five different murder cases against him in Lagos courts, reiterating that he got information that the suspected criminal was released from prison custody where he was remanded after allegedly bribing police officers and court officials.

National Daily learnt that the suspect was arrested about two months ago and charged before a court and subsequently remanded in prison custody for alleged murder.

The suspect was said to have been arrested over a cult crisis within Shomolu and Bariga axis, where some lives were lost and properties worth millions destroyed.

National Daily learnt that the suspect only spent 2-3 weeks in prison custody before he was released.

CP Owoseni, who paraded him with other suspected criminals on Thursday , included some kidnappers, armed robbers, and car snatchers .

Confessing, he disclosed how he bribed his way out of prison. “I connived with the top police officers and court officers who helped me out from the cases I had before the courts.

Owoseni, however, ordered an investigation into the allegations and how the police officers fast tracked his release, warning any of them found culpable would be dealt with accordingly.