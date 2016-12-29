Lagos lawmaker lightens 200 widows faces at Xmas

constituents urge others take cue

Not less than 200 widows in Amuwo Odofin constituency II regardless of their political affinities have benefitted from the unprecedented material and cash gift, made available by to them by their representative, who is also the minority leader of Lagos State House of Assembly,Hon Akeem Bello.

The said widows, all got a branded bag each, containing some needed items like; rice,6 yards of Ankara fabric, vegetable oil and cash gift for their Christmas celebration.

Speaking with newsmen in his Alausa office after the programme,Hon Bello explained that the annual gesture which happens to be the second series is targeted at the widows without husband to take care of them and their children at xmas are not left without being catered for.

“I do this every year just to put smile on the faces of this helpless widows,it may look small to you but these little little things matter to these people ,that is why they are all happy with me including APC members and they keep praying for me,you could see the happiness on their faces.

These people voted me into the State House of Assembly even as a member of an opposition party (PDP), they gave me over 3000 votes during the election which is unprecedented in the history of Amuwo-Odofin constituency 11, I surely owe them my appreciation.

By Thursday again I will be going round all the wards in my constituency with my thank you gifts to appreciate my people for their supports and prayer,I will not forget the CDA chairmen,the religious leaders,party leaders,the traditional leaders and so on”,Hon Bello affirmed.

Speaking further on his programmes to empower his constituents,he noted that,”I am working on direct employment for the youth,so also skill acquisition programmes to get the youth busy so that they wont be susceptible to criminal activities,I have just graduated a set another set is coming on.

In my ward alone we have about seven tank farms,at Ijegun we have not less than 14 tank farms too,we have a good number companies in my constituency,I am already talking with these companies on how they can help me absorb some of the youths so that we can get them engaged doing something so we wont continue to give them fish

the time”. Akeem reiterated.

One of the beneficiaries of Hon Akeem Bello’s benevolent hand,an APC woman leader,Mrs Katherine Alakija of ward “D” who spoke with journalists at the event on behalf of others beneficiaries expressed her gratitude to Hon Bello for remembering them and making them happy from time to time.