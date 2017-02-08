Lagos: Six PDP lawmakers mulls defection

By Lanre Adesanya The turn of events in the polity of Lagos state has unveiled plans by six out of the eight lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC). Privileged sources who have the ears of the lawmakers confirmed that the planned defection is still shrouded in utmost secrecy, however, pundits have affirmed that the defection is a done deal, adding that it is a product of months of discussion between the leaders of the APC on one hand and all the eight PDP members in the assembly,with a grapevine hint that a three month ultimatum was issued at the parley for the PDP lawmakers to either defect or loose the benefits they currently enjoyed. A reliable source has authoritatively noted that the lawmakers are considering to tread the corridor of defection due to the crisis in their party at the state and federal levels,coupled with the political machinations orchestrated by the former Governor of the state Mr. Raji Fashola and the former national legal adviser Barrister Muiz Banire, whose permutations are focused on influencing scheme of things in the state legislature ahead of 2019, to enable them secure a safe landing owing to the clear cut lack luster relationship that exist between President Muhammadu Buhari and the acclaimed APC national leader, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also hinted that a particular lawmaker from the PDP platform, who loved to be the minority leader was the one fanning the ember of rumours making the rounds as the plot is not yet clear, but however confided in the correspondent that some of the lawmakers have such intent of defection, but this is likely a ploy to catch in on the newly emerging mega party; the Action Democratic Party, ADP a combination of APC and PDP estranged fellows.

“I can confirm to you that six of the PDP lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly would soon defect to the APC, but status quo will remain as they would not want to stop holding their present positions in the house until further notice, “What I know is that a lot of things are going on in the party and still would never remain the same. One would have expected them to declare openly either on the floor of the House or through a press conference, but they did not do any of these,” the source told us. Speaking in an interview, Hon. Jude Idimogu denied the speculations, but added that it is not an impossibility. “We have not defected yet. We are all still in the PDP to the best of my knowledge. I know there are crisis in the party, but we are yet to move. We are all still here. If we want to move, it would be done on the floor of the house or through a press conference,” he said. The eight members of the PDP in the assembly includes; the Minority Leader, Hon. Akeem Bello from Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2, the Minority Whip, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara from Surulere Constituency 2, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu from Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 and Hon. Victor Akande from Ojo Constituency 1. Others are Hon. Akeem Shokunle from Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, Hon. Jude Idimogu from Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, Hon. Dayo Famakinwa, Ajeromi Ifelodun 2 and Hon. Oluwa Fatai from Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1. The 7th Assembly was immune of defections as all the 40 members were from the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), which metamorphosed to the APC. It will be recalled that in the 6th Assembly, one of the three PDP members in the assembly then, Hon. Hodewu Suuru Avoseh, who had earlier been impeached as the Minority Leader of the House, defected to the ACN