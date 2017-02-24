Lagos Speaker bags chieftaincy title

HRM Oba Waheed Fashola, the Ologudu of Ogudu in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State has conferred the title of Jagunmolu of Oguduland on the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly , Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The traditional ruler also confers the title of Otunba Atunluse of Oguduland on the lawmaker representing Kosofe II at the Assembly Hon.Tunde Braimoh.

The conferment is part of the activities marking the 10th year coronation anniversary of the revered monarch on the throne.

In a notice of conferment personally issued by His Majesty, the honour bestowed on Obasa and Braimoh was in recognition of their individual sterling qualities , democratic and public -spirited credentials.

The monarch said that the lawmakers had consistently epitomised these qualities in their respective decennary and evolution of political activities.

According to the traditional ruler, the honour was therefore to encourage and spur them to do even better.

Meanwhile, the royal father also honoured the wife of Braimoh , Otunba Yetunde Braimoh with the title of Yeye Otunba Atunlushe of Oguduland.

The ceremony takes place today at the king’s palace in Ogudu.