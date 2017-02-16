Lagos Speaker Obasa welcomes six defectee PDP lawmakers to APC

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly; Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has officially welcome Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lawmakers that defected the to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the Assembly at her Yoruba Thursdays Plenary, Today.

The Six decampee Lawmakers from are Hon Jude Idimogu –

Oshodi Isolo Constituency, Hon Hakeem Olushola Shokumle –

Oshodi Isolo Constituency 1, Hon (Mrs.) Mosunmola Sangodara –

Surulere Constituency 2, Hon. Adedayo Famakinwa –

Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency 2 and Hon. Fatai Oluwa –

Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency 1 and Hon. Bello Akeem –

Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2

With this development APC now have 38 members and PDP has 2 members in the Lagos State House of Assembly as it stands.

The defectees National Daily Newspaper gathered based their defection on the factionalisation of the PDP at both state chapter and the federal level.

In Lagos State Mr Segun Adewale and Captain Tunji Shelle are both laying claims the Chairmanship of the party. While at the federal level Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff are both in legal contest over who is the authentic Chairman of the major opposition party in Nigeria.