Lagos Theatre Festival:  Story of being single in Lagos live on stage this March

After a successful Single In Gidi stage play in 2015, requests from far and near for a re-run have been pouring in. Hence the sequel “Still Single In Gidi”.

The Story of being single in Lagos never grows old that’s why Single in Gidi stays relevant to us and comes back on an even larger stage in 2017!

Still Single In Gidi reflects the every unique situation many singles in Lagos experience. “Yoruba Demons”, “Becoming wifey”, “Single Motherhood”, “Lagos Packaging”…. you name it, are some of the themes explored in this well-crafted stage play.

If you live and/or have tasted the Lagos life then you know that everyone has their own unique tale or varying views of being single and this play illustrates it in a unique performance covering topics mostly discussed on the Single in Gidi blog.

Single in Gidi, the blog, was created by Sheila Ojei, a connoisseur of the arts, singer, poet, content developer and scriptwriter. The stage play is also written by her. You don’t have to have seen the first one to enjoy this play and if you saw the first one then you need to see this one too.

Serving the purpose to entertain and enlighten you!

It is produced by S and S Creative Media Co. Directed by: Belinda Yanga-Agedah and would be showing at the Lagos Theatre Festival organized by the British Council.

It shall feature stellar casts including, Toni Tones, Timi Charles-Fadipe, Omoye Uzamere, Damilare Kuku, Priye George, Patrick Oke, Charles Etubiebi and Omobola Akinde.