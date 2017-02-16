Lagos: Six PDP lawmakers defect to APC

By Lanre Adesanya

Officially six Lagos lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party have consummated defection move into the All Progressives Congress,leaving the PDP with two members.

Five Honourable members earlier notified the house about their intention via a letter individually attested by the members in question, read by the Clerk of the house earlier.

The members are ; Hon.Hakeem Sokunle of Oshodi 1, Hon. Jude Idimogu Oshodi II,Hon.Dayo Famakinwa Ajeromi I,Hon.Fatai Oluwa Ajeromi II,Hon.Mosunmola Sangodara Surulere I and eventually Hon. Akeem Bello the former minority leader in PDP just announced his intention to defect verbally on the floor when all least expected.

The development made the divide in the house which formerly account for 8 PDP members and 32 APC members, tilted a bit as it now has 38 APC members and 2 PDP members who are Hon. Victor Akande Ojo I and Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu Amuwo Odofin II.

The Speaker Rt.Hon.Mudashiru Obasa, however noted that further arrangements will be made to officially incorporate the decampees into APC at the party secretariat in ACME soon.

A reliable source had earlier hinted that yesternight the six PDP members were taken to Governor Ambode Akinwunmi for confirmation of party fellowship with the new entrants, led by the Speaker of the House and Hon. Bayo Oshinowo.