LASG to empower 3000 women

In an attempt to bolster the economic capacity of women the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, is set to empower widows, vulnerable women, graduates of Skill Acquisition Centres, senior citizens and others as part of efforts to improve the socio-economic well-being and welfare of all Lagosians.

The State Commissioner in the Ministry, Mrs Lola Akande, while addressing the press today, disclosed that the State Government embarked on the programme in order to ensure financial independence for women to make them self-reliant and mitigate effects of prevalent poverty in the country.

She noted that the mega empowerment programme, slated for Monday, February 27, 2017, is also meant to take care of the needs of more than 3,000 women of different categories selected from 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas, State Constituencies, Faith- based organisations and women groups.

Akande stressed that various empowerment items, such as Grinding and Sewing machines, Hair Dressing tools, Vulcanizing machines as well as financial support will be given out at the programme to senior citizens and widows to cushion the effects of the economic recession.

The Commissioner maintained that this programme is one of the numerous programmes initiated by the Governor Ambode-led administration to provide succor for women, adding that many will be implemented before the end of the 2017 calendar year.