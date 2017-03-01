LASG urges CBD operators to adopt fire prevention strategies

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, has urged organisations and traders within business districts to pay attention to strategies for prevention of fire outbreaks within their environment.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ Forum held within the Lagos Island Central Business District, Dabiri advised corporate organisations and traders to see the issue of fire outbreak as an occurrence that could happen at any time especially through carelessness, nonchalant attitude as well as a deliberate attempt by arsonists.

He urged all operators within the business districts to ensure that fire prevention gadgets like extinguishers, detectors and the like are available in every nook and cranny of their homes, offices and shops, observing that most shops where wares and products are sold are virtually without fire extinguishers.

Dabiri advised traders to inculcate the habit of using banking services and desist from keeping large sums of money in their shops, as arsonists are fond of using fire as a way to break into shops and cart away money.

Speaking in the same vein, General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu appealed to members of the public to desist from disrupting rescue operations during emergencies.

A representative of Lagos State Fire Service who was present at the forum, Mr.Olukotun Odunayo encouraged victims to “shout for help, evacuate the building and never go back to retrieve any item in fire situations as that could be disastrous or result in loss of lives”.

In his contribution, a Director with the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Adeyinka Adebiyi, urged corporate organisations to adopt a safety practice statement, put in place signage, first-aid boxes, indicators and emergency lights, especially in obscure places to aid easy escape in case of fire incidents.