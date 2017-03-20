Lawmaker tasks Nigerian youths on the importance of Literacy

By Lanre Adesanya

The Federal Lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Nurudeen Akinwunmi has stated that concerted efforts need be put into grooming literate minds, describing it as a vehicle to drive even development in any given society.

Akunwunmi made the assertion at a One Day Seminar on UTME, he organized for over 2000 candidates in his constituents preparing for the examination.

He noted that the increasing rate of examination malpractices has led to the culture of laziness among students, hence destroying educational system and eroding the quality value attached to literacy in time past.

“We have all seen the level of progress recorded in climes where the percentage of the literacy is high compared to places where illiteracy is predominant. There is no limit to the danger that illiteracy can foist on a society.”

“Everybody should be involved to address the menace of exam malpractices in this country. Parents who choose “special centres” or give money to their children to pay for “special centres” should stop it. It is a societal problem that we all must rise up to tackle as we cannot pass the buck on government alone to proffer solution.

“All stakeholders in the educational sector-Parents, Schools, Teachers, students, examination bodies must be involved. It is a problem everybody must stand up and decisively deal with. We are all involved. We are the problem of education sector.

He also took a swipe on the society’s connivance in the clear-cut derail of the education train, stressing that mediocrity is inevitable when meritocracy is mellowed down.

“We can only get better in our education, if merit is given a place. We must continue to put in efforts towards reducing examination malpractices.”

Akimwunmi said that the seminar was organised to commemorate his 100 days as a Federal lawmaker, was borne out of his love and passion for the educational future of students in the community.

He said: “The ultimate goal of this seminar is to ensure that most, if not all these intending UTME candidates pass this qualifying examination.We have put together those who know what it takes to pass, to put them through. No doubt, passing a qualifying examination requires more than being brilliant.

“There are millions of brilliant candidates out there who have sat for UTME two or three times and have not got admission.We want to implant in them necessary things that would make them pass UTME as education is important to human development.

Also speaking at the seminar, Hon. Olajide Jimoh, a federal lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland at the Federal House of Representatives said that education remained the best legacy to bequeath to children.

Jimoh said that Akinwunmi was giving back to his constituency what could guarantee great future for the children.

One of the facilitators, Mr Jide Johnson, Deputy Provost, Nigerian Institution of Journalism (NIJ) harped on the need for prospecting candidates to be studious and manage their time well.

One of the participants, Master Isaiah Olatunji said: “This seminar is quite encouraging, impressive and inspiring. Some people have lost hope in JAMB having failed the exam severally.”

Miss Mary Ajamu, another participant said that she had been encouraged by the seminar having lost hope in JAMB in 2016 after passing the exam and post UTME and was denied admission at University of Ilorin.