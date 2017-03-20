Lovers chop off woman’s ear over N30 “pure water” 

By OKOSUN DENNIS

A 40-year old, Friday Aigbogun and his lover, Olamide Fashanu, 26, are currently facing charges bordering on breach of the peace, conspiracy, assault and grievous harm at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

They were charged on Monday with biting off Mrs Ajoke Wasiu’s right ear following a dispute when the accused went to buy sachet water from the complainant.

National Daily learnt that both accused person reside at Adegbule Street, Mushin, Lagos State.

The prosecutor, Inspector Rita Momoh, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 14 at No. 43, Ayantuga Street, Mushin.

She further explained that the accused had conspired to unlawfully assault by the woman with her lover before biting off her right ear with remedy.

“Momoh explained that the Olamide went to buy pure water worth N30 from the complainant, but the accused demanded that she should put the water inside a nylon bag.

“The complainant told them that she did not have a nylon bag and they asked for a refund of their money, and she did.”

National Daily gathered that soon after the accused collected her money, he started raising curses on the complainant calling her unprintable names.

It was learnt that when the complainant responded, the accused grabbed her by her clothes. and started beating her.

“In the process, the second accused, Fashanu, chopped off the right ear of the complainant with her teeth’’ the prosecutor added.

The prosecutor said that the part of the ear that was chopped-off was recovered at the scene of the incident.

The offences contravened Sections 166, 171, 243 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 noting that Section 243 prescribes a seven-year jail term if found guilty.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate, Mr M.K.O. Fadeyi adjourned the case until April 10 for mention.