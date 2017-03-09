Makarfi takes on Gov. Dickson reconciliation committee

Ahmed Makarfi has denied accepting Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as national chairman of the troubled Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Makarfi, who bears the title of chairman, national caretaker committee of the PDP, also said he didn’t agree that the party’s convention be held on June 30.

The refutation followed recommendations of the PDP’s Reconciliation Committee

headed by Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson.

“I am shocked and disappointed that the governor of Bayelsa State made a public presentation of a purported report approved or endorsed by us and other stakeholders as reported.

“He met and I pointed out the problems with his proposals. I specifically told him that it (the proposal) would go against even the Court of Appeal judgment.

“At the end (of the meeting), I told him as the caretaker committee chairman that whatever is approved by the organs of the party that we represent, we will work with. I advised him to revert to his colleagues and other organs. But what we are seeing now is that we endorsed his proposal, which is completely false.

“So, this is coming to debunk the insinuation that we accepted Sheriff as the national chairman to conduct the convention or that we accepted Governor Dickson’s proposals,” a statement believed to have been issued by Makarfi said.