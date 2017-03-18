Mali Suspended from international soccer

By Esther Egbe

Mali has been suspended from international soccer after the West African country’s sports minister sacked the executive committee of its soccer federation, soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Friday.

National Daily gathered that Mali are bottom of African Group C with one point from two games although their next match is not until the end of August when they play away at Morocco, giving them plenty of time to find a solution.

FIFA blamed the actions of sports minister Housseini Amion Guindo after he “decided to dissolve the executive committee of FEMAFOOT (the Malian FA) and appoint a provisional committee mandated to run the association.”