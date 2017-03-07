Man arraigned for raping job seeker

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos has remanded a factory worker, Samuel Adedeji, for allegedly raping an unnamed female job seeker. The incident happened at Mowo, Badagry area of Lagos State.

The 27-year-old suspect, on 8 February, lured his 20-year-old victim to his apartment at Nkem Igborosun. The accused pleaded guilty to the crime.

“Immediately the girl entered the room, Adedeji shut the door and raped her”, said Clifford Ogu, the prosecuting officer who added that the offence contravened section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The presiding magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, ordered that Adedeji be remanded in Kirikiri prisons custody pending sentence at the next hearing. The case was adjourned till March 20, 2017.