Man rapes, impregnates 16-year-old Girl

For allegedly raping and impregnating a teenager, Joe Pelle, 37, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Pelle, who resides at 11, Prince Bayo St., Igbogbo, Ikorodo, Lagos State, is facing a charge of raping a 16-year-old girl.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the accused committed the offence in November 2016 at Ikorodu.

Ogu said that the mother of the victim took her to the house of the accused for deliverance.

He said, “The accused took the victim to a river, bathed her before taking her to a hotel.

“The accused raped the girl and threatened to kill her if she tells anyone of what transpired between them.”

Ogu said that, thereafter, the 16-year-old victim felt sick. She was taken to the hospital from where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

He said the offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni granted the accused N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the case file be duplicated and sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPPs, for legal advice.

Akanni adjourned the case to April 5 when she hoped to have received the DPPs’ advice.