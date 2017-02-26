Marriage not on my mind, I laboured for everything – Juliet Ibrahim

Beautiful, boxum Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has said that marriage is not in her plans for now.

The Lekki Housewives actress who was formerly married to a Ghanaian businessman.

“It is interesting you ask about wedding bells. I have always said that my focus at this point is my son and business.

“Creating a balance between being a successful business woman and a good mother is a lot to handle and that is my focus.”

On why she was chosen as a Glo brand ambassador, she said, “I believe the timing is right. For Globacom and Juliet Ibrahim brand, there are values that we can capitalise on by working together.

“I am grateful to them for buying into what I have been building for a while and giving me an opportunity to represent their brand image in a positive light. I am looking forward to great things to come out of this.”

Shedding light on what she has been up to recently, she said, “I’ve been busy working and tending to new ventures along with constant re-organising of some of the brands I recently put out into the market place such as my cosmetics line. I have been quite busy but I am fortunate to be in this position where I am living my dreams.”

On the most enduring lesson she has learnt in the entertainment industry, she said, “I am still learning in this industry. For now I must say persistence and consistency are necessary. These are attributes that get me going like an energizer bunny.”

The actress also debunked some of the widely held misconceptions about her person.

“The biggest misconception about me would be that people think everything comes easy for me. They feel the outcome looks easier than the process and that is alright,” she added.

The thespian also held that she has never been embarrassed by any of her fans as she loves interacting with them.