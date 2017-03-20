Mass protest in Lafia over killing by governor’s son

Major streets in Lafia, Nasarawa state were blocked on Monday as students of Government Secondary School took to the street protesting over the killing of their fellow student by one of the sons of the Governor, Khaleel Umar Al-Makura.

The School Head Prefect, Goodluck Agwu, disclosed that the deceased, Ovye, had gone out to buy batteries for his torch light due to the unavailability of electricity supply when he was killed by a car allegedly belonging to Khaleel around 8:00pm .

Displaying different placards with sundry inscriptions, “We want justice” demanded for the prosecution of the governor’s son whose car killed their colleague.

However, the students were pacified not to go violent by the police and other security agencies.

Ugwu, while lamenting he death of their colleague added that the death could have been agonised if only the school had electricity supply in addition to other spate of insecurity they are exposed to in the school.

The Commissioner of Education, Aliyu Tijjani, promptly addressed the students calling for peace and at the same time, sympathised with them and promised to bring the perpetrator to book.

“The government of Nasarawa state has already taken measures into ensuring that the person that perpetrated this killing is brought to book. He has already been arrested.”

Also, the area commander of Lafia area office, ACP Maikudi Shehu, also assured the students that they would be briefed on the development adding that the incident was being investigated.