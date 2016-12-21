MDA’S owe November salaries – Finance Minister

The Nigerian government said staff of some federal agencies are yet to receive their salaries for November because the agencies have exhausted their budgetary allocations.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

Some agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, have not paid their staff November salary.

“All the agencies affected have exhausted their budgetary allocations and the system has shut them down,” she said while speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ms. Adeosun, however, said the shortfall was included in the virement recently approved by the National Assembly.

She said her Ministry “only received the advice on the virement on Monday” and that it was being loaded to the system after which the agencies will get back online on the payment portal.

Giving further reasons on why the agencies ran out of funds, Ms. Adeosun said some of the agencies employed additional staff without updating the Finance Ministry on time.

“Agencies should tell us in time so that necessary measures will be taken,” she said.