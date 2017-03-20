Medical doctor does someting shocking  at 3rd Mainland bridge

By OKOSUN DENNIS

A man suspected to be a medical doctor and identified as simply Orji, on Sunday evening committed suicide at the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

When National Daily visited the scene of the incident about 7:10pm , rescue team were still combing the water looking for the victim.

Lagos state ambulance services and police men both from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Adeniyi Adele police station were stationed at the side of the bridge where the incident took place.

It was learnt that the man, who was driven to the point by the driver of the victim in a Nissan SUV with registration number: LND 476 EE was said to have asked the driver to stop and he came out of the car and immediately jumped into the river.

However, policemen from Adeniji Police Station were said to have taken the driver and the SUV to the police station.

A witness who gave a graphic account on Instagram (@bimmms24) how it happened lamented his inability to stop the man from accomplishing the suicide mission.

He said the victim was in front of him before he stopped abruptly, opened the car door and jumped into the lagoon.

He wrote on his Instagram wall, “I witnessed the worst thing ever today!! The owner of this particular car jumped into the lagoon right in front of me!!! I saw him get out of his car, then jumped, I was directly behind him, I parked and ran as fast as my legs could carry me but it was too late…

“I wish he had waited a little longer, I wish I was able to stop him. I wish I was about to hold his hands, I wish he could tell me what the problem was!!!!! Depression is real…… I couldn’t believe my eyes, I’m still in shock, I couldn’t control my tears. I ran after him I tried to save him I called for help. Suicide is not the answer!!!!!

It was not immediately ascertained if he left a suicide note in the car or what he told the driver before asking him to stop on the bridge inward Adeniyi Adele end of the bridge.