Melaye In ABU certificate scandal

Less than a week after Senator Dino Melaye alleged that he was about to be framed up by EFCC, report has emerged that the Kogi West representative did not graduate from department of Geography of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

A popular online outfit, Sahara Reporters, said in a series of tweets that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, failed some courses while at the university.

In a quick response, the senator challenged the online outfit to sue him.

According to Sahara Reporters, the examination Officers at ABU Zaria insists that Dino Melaye never graduated from Geography.

“They said Dino’s name was not on graduation,” SR said on Monday.

The Examination officers stated that Melaye failed GENS 201, GEOG 307 (Long Field Trip Course), GEOG 404, GEOG 411 and GEOG 426, SR said in another tweet.

Sahara Reporters‏ stated that “In 2016 DG DSS Daura met with one of the Exam Officers from ABU, a DSS team investigated and concluded @Dino_melaye didn’t graduate.”

It alleged that DSS covered up the finding.

But Dino Melaye‏ @dino_melaye told SR that “you and your fake documents. I’m presently a student of ABU pursuing my 7th degree. Go round all the UNIS I attended in digging more.”

In another tweet, Senator Dino Melaye‏ @dino_melaye, said “Sahara Reporters please sue me and ABU if it is true that I did not graduate from Zaria. Tell Magu to arrest me and prosecute me.