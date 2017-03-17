Melaye lies; Magu knows enough to speak at Transparency International Conference

A day after the Nigerian Senate rejected his nomination as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been invited by two leading anti corruption organizations to speak at an international conference on money laundering and assets recovery.

Sen. Dino Melaye especially chalked Magu up as incompetent because he couldn’t answer routine questions.

But the EFCC boss is expected to give a talk at the Transparency International and Global Witness conferences scheduled to take place in London on March 21, 2017.

National Daily learnt that Magu is expected to deliver a paper on the topic, “Give Us Our Money Back – Nigeria’s Fight Against Corruption: A Critical Conversation”.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head Media and Publicity said in Abuja on Friday that the invitation by both organisation was in recognition of the invaluable role the Magu-led EFCC has played in the past one year in recovery of stolen funds.

The international conference, which is coming on the heels of the 2016 London Anti-Corruption Summit, will focus on the progress of Nigeria’s asset recovery and anti-corruption efforts.

National Daily further gathered that the conference will also feature a panel discussions for “critical exchange of views” between officials and non-government experts from Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Other personalities expected to attend the conference include Nigerian Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, (PACAC) Prof. Itse Sagay, the secretary of PACAC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye and the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, Olanrewaju Suraju.