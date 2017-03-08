Metuh escapes assassination

As gunmen invaded his residence

Gunmen suspected to be assassins, last night, invaded the home of embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, at Prince and Princess Estate, Abuja.

A statement by Richard Ihediwa, Special Assistant to Chief Olisa Metuh, indicated that the armed men numbering about eight fired several shots and forcefully gained entrance into the compound after destroying a section of its spiked security fence. They tied up security guards and a driver at the premises and attempted to gain access into the main building, b ut could not due to the security doors at the front and back entrances of the main house.

When they could not gain access into the main building, they beat the security guards to stupor and ordered them, at gunpoint, to call out Chief Metuh, using their phones, but the guards insisted that he was not at home and had traveled to the east.

Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises, including Chief Metuh’s out-office, where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment.

Their escape route trailed with blood as one of the armed men got injured in the course of

their breaking through the spiked security fence.

Already, a shocked Chief Metuh had made an official report to the police to unravel those behind the attack and intention manifested in the incidence. Chief Metuh’s guards and driver are already assisting the Police in their investigation.