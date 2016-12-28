Mikel may join Inter Milan

By Esther Egbe

Super Eagles captain and Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi representatives have stormed Italian club Inter Milan to discuss a possible transfer for the Nigeria star.

According to Africanfootball.com, this comes just as Inter’s main city rivals AC Milan are also understood to have joined the race to sign Mikel.

A top source exclusively informed: “Mikel’s representatives are in Milan now to discuss with Inter.”

“An agent is also proposing AC Milan, where he has some good connections,” added the source close to the player.

It is believed that Inter are now pushing to snap up the midfielder, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in June 2017 and it does not look likely it will be renewed as he has fallen out of favour after more than 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

French giants Olympique Marseille as well as several Chinese clubs are also in the chase for the Super Eagles skipper.